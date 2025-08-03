KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Friends and former classmates of Elijah Ming gathered at F.L. Schlagle High School on Saturday to celebrate the life of the fallen Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Friends, classmates honor Deputy Ming's life at heartfelt tribute

Before becoming Deputy Ming, he was Elijah Ming, a student and an athlete at F.L. Schlagle High School.

The Class of 2009 reunion was an unwanted one.

KSHB

Even though a tragedy motivated it, the gathering was filled with smiles — because that's how they remember Ming.

“When he walked into the room, he pretty much lit it up with his smile,” said Jazmine Stockdall, who graduated with the deputy.

KSHB/ Will Shaw

Years later, it's an image they haven't forgotten.

“He was always smiling, always a good teammate, willing to do whatever it took to go the extra mile,” said Gail Cox.

KSHB/Will Shaw

Cox said her son played sports with Ming, and they were at each other's weddings.

“He was a big part of our family,” Cox said.

Jerry and Gina Cox

Ming gained many bonus family members throughout his life, who still think of his heart and his listening ear.

“He just liked to have fun and to make sure everybody was okay. If someone was down, he talked to them,” said Christopher Hamilton, who was on the track team with Ming.

KSHB/Will Shaw

Ming was shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday, July 26. He was 34 years old.

HONORING DEPUTY MING | Full coverage

“Elijah was a bright star,” Stockdall said. “I feel like I'm closer to him.”

Tribute attendees also released purple balloons for the deputy's mom, who passed away just days before he was killed.

KSHB/Fernanda Silva

“His mama was an angel,” Cox said.

Saturday, Ming's loved ones looked back on decades of memories while releasing the painful memory of his life being cut short.

“It's just a release, and that's why we use balloons. I believe because they rise, they don't fall. Rest in peace. Love you guys,” Cox said while letting the balloons go.

—