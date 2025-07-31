UPDATES | Community prepares for candlelight vigil for fallen Wyandotte County Deputy Elijah Ming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community plans to hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in honor of fallen Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming.

Ming was shot and killed Saturday afternoon as he responded to help a woman who felt threatened while she was moving out of a home in Kansas City, Kansas.

The vigil is set for 8:30 p.m. in front of the Wyandotte County Courthouse, located at 710 N. 7th Street.

UPDATE, 8 p.m. | A line of motorcycles is lined up near the Wyandotte County Courthouse before Wednesday's vigil.

KSHB 41

UPDATE, 7 p.m. | Video shows a person adding a framed picture of Elijah Ming to a display near the Wyandotte County Courthouse before the vigil.

Community prepares for candlelight vigil for fallen Deputy Elijah Ming

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. | The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, along with other sheriff's offices, joined in prayer at the memorial for Deputy Ming Tuesday.

Read KSHB 41 investigative reporter Sarah Plake's story on the memorial here.

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | Before the vigil is set to begin, KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva took a photo of a display featuring a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office vehicle, a portrait of Elijah Ming and a variety of flowers.

KSHB 41

