Officials announce candlelight vigil Wednesday for fallen Wyandotte County Deputy Elijah Ming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community is planning a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in remembrance of fallen Wyandotte County Deputy Elijah Ming.

Ming was shot and killed Saturday afternoon as he responded to help a woman who felt threatened while she was moving out of a home.

The vigil is set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, in front of the Wyandotte County Courthouse, 710 N. 7th Street.

Several downtown Kansas City, Kansas, parking lots will be open for those attending the vigil.

Unified Government

“We know the support from our community is strong, and we hope to see you there to honor and remember Deputy Ming,” Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Grace Jacobs said Monday.

Jacobs said the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department stands ready to help transport anyone with limited mobility to the vigil.

