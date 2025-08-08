Funeral, procession information released for fallen Wyandotte County Deputy Elijah Ming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public will have an opportunity to pay their final respects Monday to fallen Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming.

A public funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Following the service, law enforcement from across the area will lead a procession that starts from the stadium and makes its way east on Interstate 70 to downtown KCK.

The procession will pass through downtown KCK before turning back west along State Avenue before concluding at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at 94th and State Avenue.

KSHB 41 will provide live coverage of the funeral on broadcast and digital channels starting at 11 a.m. Monday.

Earlier this week, the Unified Government announced that several offices will have reduced services during Monday’s funeral.

On Friday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly directed that all flags be flown at half-staff at state buildings, grounds and facilities from sunup to sundown on Monday in honor of Ming.

Ming was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, July 26, when he and a KCK police officer responded to a call for help from a woman who was moving out of a residence.

“The death of a law enforcement officer is always a tragedy, and Deputy Ming was taken far too soon,” Kelley said. “He made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community, and he will not be forgotten. My sincere condolences go out to Deputy Ming’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

