Funeral plans announced for fallen Wyandotte County Deputy Elijah Ming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office announced funeral plans for fallen Deputy Elijah Ming.

Ming was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, July 26, when he responded to a call to help a woman safely move out of a home in south Kansas City, Kansas.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, at Children’s Mercy Park in KCK.

Parking lots around the stadium will open at 9 a.m. Gates to the stadium will open at 10 a.m.

A procession of law enforcement is scheduled immediately following the service.

A full procession route and burial information will be announced later this week.

