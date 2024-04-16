KCKPD Headquarters closes after power outage Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Headquarters building is closed for the remainder of the day Tuesday, April 16, due to a power outage.

A spokesperson for the department said a transformer blew in downtown KCK, in the area near N. 8th Street and Ann Avenue.

“This does not impact our communications center or officer response to calls for service,” KCKPD reassured the public via social media.

A Kansas City Board of Public Utilities spokesperson said crews are working to repair the "wind/storm-related outages in the area." No other information was immediately available.

At 3:30 p.m., the BPU outage map reported 19 total outages were affecting 159.

