KCKPD: Human remains found in April belonged to man missing since 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Human remains found last month near the Quindaro Cemetery have been identified as belonging to a missing KCK man from December 2023.

On April 25, Kansas City, Kansas, police received a call from a walker that human remains had been found in a densely wooded area in the 3400 block of North 32nd Street.

Detectives recovered the body and ordered forensic testing to confirm the identity of the remains.

On Friday, those remains were confirmed to belong to Wilfred Powell, 67.

Powell was first reported missing on Dec. 13, 2023, near the Frank Williams Center in the 1200 block of North Seventh Street.

Police said at the time that Powell was blind and had been diagnosed with a mental illness.

The circumstances of Powell’s death remain under investigation.

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