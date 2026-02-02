KCKPD identifies victim, suspect in deadly weekend dispute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 20-year-old female victim and the 43-year-old male suspect have been identified in a fatal domestic dispute in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department worked the scene of a shooting involving three adults Jan. 31 in the 1000 block of Orville Avenue.

Ingris Carolina Damas Morales, 20, of Kansas City, Kansas, has been named as the female victim who died at the scene. The suspect of the shooting has been identified as 43-year-old Josue Avila-Carcamo, of Kansas City, Kansas — he was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person injured in the shooting was treated and released from an area hospital, according to a press release from KCKPD.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

