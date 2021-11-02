KCKPD investigating 3 suspicous deaths at Wyandotte Towers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people have died at Wyandotte Towers in Kansas City, Kansas, over the last two days.

Kansas City, Kansas, police have deemed each death suspicious and are investigating them as homicides.

Wyandotte Towers is a very large residential complex located at North 9th Street and Washington Boulevard. Apartment listing websites state the building has 302 units across 15 stories.

KCKPD said officers were called to conduct a welfare check at the building late morning Monday and found a man deceased.

Management called officers to the building again around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The officers found a man and a woman deceased in separate apartments.

While there have been three deaths in separate units of the building, KCKPD said there is currently no extra concern for safety in the area.

Detectives are talking to residents about safety as well as to gain more information on the case.

The cause of death has not been released for any of the deceased at this time.

