KCKPD investigating after kayaker discovers body in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a kayaker discovered a body in the Kansas River.

Around noon Saturday, police were called to the eastern banks of the river just south of Interstate 670 and north of Kansas Avenue.

Police say initial investigation of the body, which appears to be that of a man, looks to “not have been in the water for an extended period.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

