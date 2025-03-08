KCKPD investigating after man found dead under overturned ATV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead under an overturned ATV Saturday morning.

At 9:41 a.m., Kansas City, Kansas, emergency officials received a call regarding a possible vehicle-related death in the 11600 block of State Avenue.

KCKPD and Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department arrived at a private construction site where, at the base of a large mound of dirt, they discovered a man pinned under an overturned ATV.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation revealed that the driver was trespassing on the construction site when he attempted to drive on the mound of dirt, lost control and flipped the vehicle.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.