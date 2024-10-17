KCKPD investigating fatal crash on I-70 & 18th Street Expressway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-70 & 18th Street Expressway just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

KCK police say the initial investigation reveals the vehicle was eastbound on I-70 when it left the roadway, struck an object that caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The KCK Fire Department responded to the scene and the driver was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

An investigation is underway.

