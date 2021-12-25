1 dead, 1 injured in KCK shooting Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Friday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of North 73rd Place.

Officers heard shots from a few blocks away while responding to a different call.

At the same time, nearby residents called police and reported they had also heard shots.

When officers arrived, they found one party deceased. Another person was found injured and is in critical but stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This incident is under investigation — detectives are canvassing neighbors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

