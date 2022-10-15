KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday morning.

Officers were called after an acquaintance of the man was searching for him and found him in a garage in the 2800 block of Wood Avenue.

Police and medical crews arrived and ruled the man died of an apparent homicide.

Detectives are gathering evidence at the scene.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

