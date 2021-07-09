KCKPD investigating July 8 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department detectives are investigating the 19th homicide of 2021 in KCK.

Thursday, July 8, around 9:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 Block of N. 8th Street.

They were called to assist the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department and EMS in regard to a medical call for a woman struggling to breathe.

Upon arrival, they were alerted of an individual inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Ashley Jones, the victim, and resident of the home was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Currently, there is no suspect information available, no arrests have been made and the police said there is nothing further to report at this time.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .