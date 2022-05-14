KCKPD investigating kidnapping in 1300 block of N 78th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was stolen with a juvenile in the backseat on Saturday.

Officers were called at 11:37 a.m. to the 1300 block of North 78th Street on reports of a stolen vehicle.

Once at the scene, police learned the vehicle contained a juvenile in the backseat.

By 11:49 a.m., officers spotted the vehicle and began a pursuit that went into Missouri and then back into Kansas.

Nearly 20 minutes later at 12:13 p.m., KCKPD safely stopped the vehicle at College Parkway and State Avenue.

The juvenile was then returned unharmed to their family.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

