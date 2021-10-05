KCKPD investigating Monday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting in the 300 block of North 18th Street.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot.

He was then transported to an area hospital, where he died approximately two hours later of his injuries, according to KCKPD.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or KCCrimestoppers.com. Tips remain anonymous.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .