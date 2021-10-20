Two men and a dog wounded by gunfire Wednesday in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men and a dog were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said the two men are in serious but stable condition.

The dog was taken for treatment, but no information was immediately available on the dog's condition, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. at North 18th Street and Richmond Avenue.

Police found the victims outside a house.

No description of suspects or the car used in the shooting was available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

