KCKPD: Man found shot to death early Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death early Saturday.

A police spokesperson said officers were dispatched around 1:12 a.m. to the 500 block of Barnett Avenue on a report that a person was lying in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police did not immediately release any suspect information or other circumstances about the incident.

