KCKPD: Pedestrian struck, killed in hit and run Saturday above I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are searching for the driver who struck and killed a female pedestrian Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, the female was walking north in the southbound lanes of 65th Street over Interstate 70 when she hit by the car.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

No description of the suspect car was provided.

