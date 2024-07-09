KCKPD searching for missing 67-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing 67-year-old man.

Amilcar Leiva was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Homer Avenue.

He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Before leaving his home Monday afternoon, he was seen wearing a black shirt with khaki pants and black Adidas shoes.

Leiva drives a white 2021 Toyota RAV 4 with Kansas tag 1179AEN.

Police said Leiva is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information on Leiva’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

