KCKPD searching for missing 67-year-old man

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jul 09, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing 67-year-old man.

Amilcar Leiva was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Homer Avenue.

He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Before leaving his home Monday afternoon, he was seen wearing a black shirt with khaki pants and black Adidas shoes.

Leiva drives a white 2021 Toyota RAV 4 with Kansas tag 1179AEN.

Police said Leiva is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information on Leiva’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.


