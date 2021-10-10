KCKPD seek public’s help identifying attempted abduction suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who attempted to abduct two adult females outside of Bruce Carl Middle School on Oct. 7.

The suspect was driving a 1994 Honda Accord Hatchback with Kansas tag 122NPE.

He is in his 40s, tall, slender and was wearing a gray shirt.

Around 3 p.m., the incident happened in the pickup lane on southbound 18th Street as parents were waiting for dismissal, according to KCKPD.

School staff disrupted the attempted abduction and the suspect fled in the Honda.

Detectives are looking to speak to more parents or witnesses who were at the scene and/or who captured video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCKPD Detective Bureau at 913-573-6012 or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .