KCKPD, WyCo DA to announce results of review of 285 cold case investigations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recently-formed cold case unit in the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is set to announce the results of a review of 285 cold cases over the past five decades.

KCKPD Chief of Police Karl Oakman and Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree will announce they’ve been able to use DNA evidence and other “technological advances” to bring charges in a number of cold cases.

A police spokesperson said the families of victims who could see charges associated with the cold case review have been notified.

Oakman created the cold case unit in January 2022 to help review the roughly 285 unsolved homicides.

Officials are set to provide more information at a 3 p.m. news conference Wednesday. You can watch on kshb.com/live2.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.