KCMO councilman charged with assault following incident in the 18th and Vine district

Brandon Ellington represents city's 3rd district
Nick Starling/KSHB
Brandon Ellington
Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 31, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, councilman Brandon Ellington, who represents the city's third district, is facing one count of assault in the KCMO Municipal Court.

Ellington is accused of poking the victim in the chest multiple times, according to a KCPD police report.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 20, at 1512 East 18th Street which is located in the 18th and Vine District.

Ellington denied the accusations and told reporters that he learned of the alleged assault through media reports.

He declined to comment on whether or not he was in the 18th and Vine District or if he saw the victim on March 20.

An attorney for the man who said he was involved in the altercation with Ellington declined to provide a comment or statement, to 41 Action News, but said his client stands by his claims.

Ellington is due back in court on April 29.

