KCMO councilman charged with assault following incident in the 18th and Vine district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, councilman Brandon Ellington, who represents the city's third district, is facing one count of assault in the KCMO Municipal Court.

Ellington is accused of poking the victim in the chest multiple times, according to a KCPD police report.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 20, at 1512 East 18th Street which is located in the 18th and Vine District.

Ellington denied the accusations and told reporters that he learned of the alleged assault through media reports.

Happening now: Councilman Brandon Ellington talks about an accused assault that happened on March 20th at the 18th and Vine district. A police reports says Ellington poked the victim several times. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/vFPPgznUYZ — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) March 31, 2021

He declined to comment on whether or not he was in the 18th and Vine District or if he saw the victim on March 20.

An attorney for the man who said he was involved in the altercation with Ellington declined to provide a comment or statement, to 41 Action News, but said his client stands by his claims.

Ellington is due back in court on April 29.

