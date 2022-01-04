KCMO credit union robbed Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man robbed a credit union Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
The robbery happened just after 3 p.m. at the Mazuma Credit Union at 1910 Main Street, according to an FBI news release.
The man walked up to a bank teller and demanded money, the news release states.
He took an undisclosed amount of cash and walked out of the credit union.
The robber is about 6 feet tall and wore a blue jacket, gray hoodie, COVID-19 facemask and dark sweatpants and shoes.
Anyone with information about the robber should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
