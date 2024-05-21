KCMO father, son charged in deadly shooting after tracking stolen Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, father and son were charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend after the pair tracked a stolen vehicle to the scene where the violence unfolded.

According to court papers, the pair located the stolen Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat in the 3400 block of Wyoming Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. and located K’yiel Collins-Phillips, 22, shot to death.

On Monday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney announced Charles Harrison Sr. and Charles Harrison Jr. were charged in connection with the incident.

After the shooting, officers located Harrison Jr. exiting an apartment near the scene.

He told police that there were two guns hidden under a mat inside the apartment.

Both of them were interviewed separately at a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department station.

They both told detectives that the Charger had been stolen earlier in the day and that Harrison Jr. had asked his dad for help to get it back after tracking its location.

The pair went to the 3400 block of Wyoming Avenue and, upon arriving, noticed the stolen Charger.

Both of them said there were four men standing near the Charger and that two of them started walking toward them.

Harrison Jr. said he retrieved a handgun from the glove compartment of a Toyota Camry they were in because he could see one of the men walking their way holding a gun.

Eventually, the Camry began moving toward Collins-Phillips, and he was run over.

Harrison Sr. and Harrison Jr. had conflicting stories about what happened before the Camry took off.

Harrison Sr. said he heard gunfire, so he ducked and his foot slipped off the brake, which caused the Camry to go forward and hit Collins-Phillips.

His son said that he told Harrison Sr., 'Let's go,' but his dad said, 'No, I’m going to run them over.'

Harrison Sr. then accelerated toward Collins-Phillips.

Both of them said people near the stolen Charger began shooting at them, so they ran to take cover in the apartment.

Detectives watched a surveillance video from a nearby apartment.

The video showed Collins-Phillips and someone else walking toward the vehicle that the Harrisons were in.

It later shows Collins-Phillips holding onto something in his pocket, and as he moves closer to the vehicle, it accelerates and hits him.

The video showed the windshield of the Camry shatter from gunfire.

Harrison Jr. is later seen leaving the Camry and retrieving something from Collins-Phillips.

He then runs behind the Camry to take cover and is seen shooting toward the stolen Charger. His dad was also taking cover.

Harrison Sr. is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Harrison Jr. is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

