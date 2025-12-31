KCMO firefighters were sent Tuesday night to once again put out fires at abandoned Parade Park Homes complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another night of firefighting for KCMO fire crews at the Parade Park Homes complex in the 1500 block of Euclid Avenue as another vacant, two-story apartment burned.

Firefighters were sent just after 7 p.m. on a report of an apartment fire at the complex, according to a KCMO Fire Department spokesperson.

Crews found flames coming from a vacant, two-story apartment and began working their way inside to put out the fire.

With the extent of damage and the danger to firefighters, commanders made the decision to bring firefighters out of the building.

Large streams of water were shot down on the flames and the fire died down.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 KCMO firefighters battle blaze Tuesday at Parade Park Homes

No injuries were reported.

This was the eighth fire at Parade Park Homes since Thanksgiving.

No word on when the buildings will be demolished for a new development.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.