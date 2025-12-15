Parade Park Homes receives nearly $9M in funding but can't start demolition until 2026

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She has been covering the redevelopment and recent fires at Parade Park Homes extensively. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

The Parade Park Homes redevelopment was awarded almost $9 million in combined federal, state and HOME funding, fully financing the first phase of the historic project.

But the funding approval has delayed the planned demolition.

While demolition was initially scheduled for December, it will now happen in early 2026 because of the “timing of the application process required for the tax credits and HOME funds.”

Jason Parson, of Parson + Associates LLC, the company hired by the developers (Twelfth Street Heritage and Flaherty & Collins) to assist with communications, shared a statement with KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva.

“Beginning demolition and construction before the completion of these processes could result in the recapture of local, state, and federal funding for the project and render any future allocations impossible,” Parson wrote.

KSHB

The office of U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City) said the funding package includes $6,575,000 in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), $2,400,000 in HOME funds, and $32 million in tax-exempt bond authority.

“Whether at the federal, state, or local level, Missourians are demanding action to expand the supply of affordable housing so that we can lower costs for hardworking families," Cleaver said in a statement. "Parade Park is a perfect example of what we can accomplish when collaboration occurs between the public and private sectors.”

Because of the recent fires in the area, Parson said developers are implementing additional security measures.

“A drone and multiple tower cameras will monitor the site, providing real-time access to security personnel,” he said. “The enhanced monitoring efforts strengthen onsite enforcement by increasing detection and response capabilities.”

KSHB

Silva visited Parade Park Homes on Monday and noticed new fencing had been added. Areas that were previously accessible are now restricted.

Before Thanksgiving, there was an average of one fire per month at Parade Park Homes, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department. Since the holiday, KCFD has responded to three fires at the site.

The frequent fires have created what the fire department calls a “double-edged sword” situation.

Neighbors also shared concerns with Silva about the fires.

—