KCMO Fire Department Battalion Chief said repeated fires in vacant apartment buildings can be frustrating

Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Fernanda also covered recent fires at the former Parade Park homes. She spoke with nearby business owners worried about their businesses because of the frequest fires. She also has spoken several times with the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department to get their perspective on the fires.

The Kansas City Fire Department has responded to three fires at Parade Park homes since Thanksgiving. The most recent fire happened over the weekend.

The frequent fires created what the fire department calls a "double-edged sword" situation for the department.

Before Thanksgiving, the now-vacant complex averaged about one fire per month in the last year.

“Coming back to the same properties over and over again can be frustrating,” said Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department.

“We don't want to see any of our members get hurt, but it is an opportunity for our members to use and practice those skills in a live situation,” he said.

That risk also comes with a price tag.

“That’s a lot of personnel and a lot of expensive equipment rolling down the street,” Hopkins said. “There are a lot of costs that go into fighting a fire and that's a valid concern residents should have."

Jason Parson works with the developers and owners, Twelfth Street Heritage and Flaherty & Collins. Parson said the apartments have been vacant since the end of October.

“We totally understand the concern about taxpayer dollars,” Parson said. “We want to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars like anyone else. But that means doing things in a responsible manner.”

I asked him about the apartments with doors left open.

“As much as we're trying to make sure the property is secured, there are many units on the site,” he said.

The fire department said they recommended boarding up the apartments.

“They’re not required by any means, but they do help prevent things like this,” Hopkins said.

According to the developers, fences and security are helping — but neighbors like Terry Sharp say they’ve never seen a security patrol in the area.

“I’m definitely concerned,” Sharp said.

He believes the city officials should step up.

“Why is it still standing in that condition?”

City officials say they are working with the property owners and developers — Twelfth Street Heritage and Flaherty & Collins — and working to finalize an agreement.

“Orders, such as an order to demolish or repair, have been sent to the owners of these structures.," according to an email from the city. "The City is in the process of finalizing the agreement. Dangerous Buildings wouldn’t intervene unless the agreement fell through,” according to the email.

It isn't clear when the orders were sent and if they were enforced.

“Demolishing property is not the City's first resort unless the extent of the damage is considered irreparable and an immediate danger requiring an emergency demolition,” the note from the city said.

According to KCFD, the cause of most of the Parade Park fires are either undetermined because of extensive damage to the unit or caused by people experiencing homelessness who, without malicious intent, use makeshift fires for warmth or cooking.

Hopkins says the Fire Department hopes to see progress.

“Once they start that demolition process, that will probably be the end of our run here at Parade Park,” Hopkins said.

