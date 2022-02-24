KCMO gun store owner pleads guilty to illegally possessing machine gun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A gun store owner admitted in federal court Wednesday to selling parts that would convert firearms to machine guns.

Charles Lee Weston, 37, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Weston is a federally licensed firearms dealer who owns a gun store in KCMO.

The conversion device was identified on a website as a "cell phone holder."

The release states an undercover agent paid Weston $324.82 on Aug. 4, 2021, for two devices and one extended magazine.

Less than a month later, authorities searched Weston's business and home.

Officers found a box with Glock full auto switches and instructions and another item used to covert semi-automatic AR-type rifles to fully automatic.

Weston faces up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

