KCMO house fire Thursday morning leaves 1 in critical condition

A house fire in the 3000 block of College Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 11, left one person in critical but stable condition.
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jan 11, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A house fire Thursday morning in east-central Kansas City, Missouri, left one person in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with KCFD.

The fire occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of College Avenue.

One person was transported to an area hospital in critical, but stable, condition, according to the spokesperson.

This story is breaking and will be updated as information becomes available.

