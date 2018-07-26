KCMO investigating fatal shooting at 59th and Swope

41 Action News Staff
8:52 PM, Jul 23, 2018
10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2018

Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting at 59th and Swope Monday evening.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting at 59th and Swope Monday evening. 

Officers were called to a shooting at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found a black male victim in his 20s inside of a vehicle.

The was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The case is being worked as a homicide.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

