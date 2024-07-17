KCMO man, 30, charged in connection to shooting at occupied Merriam home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 30-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man is being held in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on charges he fired shots into an occupied home in Merriam on Monday.

Danute Dixon faces a total of 14 felony counts, including discharge of a gun into an occupied dwelling, seven counts of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated endangering of a child, criminal damage and a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order.

Merriam police were called around 1:25 a.m. Monday, July 15, to the home in the 9200 block of W. 49th Street on a shots-fired call.

Police said two groups had been arguing throughout the day at the residence. The argument continued early into the morning when at least one person fired multiple shots into the home.

Dixon made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon. He remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.

