KCMO man accused of murder told police he 'never remembers anything because he's always high'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused in an Oct. 13 murder in east Kansas City told detectives when questioned "he never remembers anything because he's always high," according to court documents.

Arnette Taylor, Jr., 38, is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Dennis Jones.

Officers found Jones, 42, mortally wounded about 2:40 a.m. on the living room floor of a house in the 5200 block of College Avenue, according to a court document.

Detectives used surveillance video and other evidence to identify Taylor as the suspect in the murder.

Police arrested Taylor earlier this week.

Taylor denied going to a gas station with Taylor before the murder and said he never remembers anything because he's "always high," court papers said.

He asked for a lawyer when detectives told him they were investigating Jones' murder.

—