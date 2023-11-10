Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

KCMO man accused of murder told police he 'never remembers anything because he's always high'

Man shot, killed in the 5200 block of College Avenue
Steve Silvestri
Man shot, killed in the 5200 block of College Avenue
Man shot, killed in the 5200 block of College Avenue
Posted at 6:42 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 19:45:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused in an Oct. 13 murder in east Kansas City told detectives when questioned "he never remembers anything because he's always high," according to court documents.

Arnette Taylor, Jr., 38, is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Dennis Jones.

Officers found Jones, 42, mortally wounded about 2:40 a.m. on the living room floor of a house in the 5200 block of College Avenue, according to a court document.

Detectives used surveillance video and other evidence to identify Taylor as the suspect in the murder.

Police arrested Taylor earlier this week.

Taylor denied going to a gas station with Taylor before the murder and said he never remembers anything because he's "always high," court papers said.

He asked for a lawyer when detectives told him they were investigating Jones' murder.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone