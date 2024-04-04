KCMO man accused of shooting girlfriend, leaving child on roadway before standoff with police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who served prison time for second degree murder as a teen is now charged with shooting his girlfriend in the thigh during an argument in a car after she was late to pick him up from his job.

Platte County prosecutors charged Lee Quincy Hill Thursday with first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, illegal possession of a firearm - dangerous felon and endangering the welfare of the child.

"We allege this man — a convicted felon who should never have had a gun in the first place — shot a woman, left her and a child on a roadway, fled the scene, and later barricaded himself in a hotel with a handgun," Platte County prosecutor Eric Zahnd stated in a news release from his office.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on March 30 after Hill and his girlfriend argued inside a car.

Hill allegedly threatened to kill the woman and she stopped the car near a hotel in the Northland.

A court document states Hill got a handgun, grabbed the woman by the hair, put the muzzle on on her right thigh and shot her, according to a court document

The woman got out of the car and dialed 911.

Hill also got out of the car and pulled a child from the backseat. He left the child in the roadway outside the car and drove off, a court document states.

The child's diaper and blanket had blood on them

Kansas City, Missouri, officers tracked Hill down on April 2 at a Northland hotel.

He refused to be arrested and barricaded himself in his hotel room.

A standoff with KCMO police lasted about 90 minutes before Hill surrendered.

Hill was ordered held in jail without bond.

A court document states Hill was 16-years-old when he was charged as an adult in Wyandotte County Court.

A jury convicted Hill of second degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

He was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison and served nine years of the sentence before he was released on parole.

—

