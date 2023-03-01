KCMO man arrested in standoff charged for offenses unrelated to incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man arrested Tuesday night during the police standoff in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard has been charged in federal court for offenses unrelated to the incident.

Jimmie R. Lewis, Jr., 50, was charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. These offenses allegedly occurred on Nov. 7, 2021.

Lewis remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on March 6.

According to an affidavit, Lewis was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound on 23rd Street in Independence on Nov. 7, 2021. Due to the truck matching the description of a stolen vehicle, an Independence police officer attempted to conduct a vehicle check.

However, Lewis led officers in a high-speed pursuit that reached speeds up to 100 mph, passing other vehicles and running stop signs. His vehicle struck a curb near Norledge Avenue and Evanston Avenue in Independence, flattening a tire. Lewis then fled on foot but was apprehended.

While running from police officers, Lewis had over $2,000 in his pocket and was carrying a backpack. Inside the backpack, officers found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and nine plastic bags that contained almost 400 grams of meth. Officers also found around 19 grams of meth under the passenger’s seat of the truck.

Lewis has multiple prior felony convictions, the most recent being two counts of assault and one count of resisting/fleeing arrest in a Jackson County, Missouri, case.

