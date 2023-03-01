Police standoff continues at scene where 3 KCPD officers were shot Tuesday night

UPDATE, Wednesday, 10:59 a.m.| Independence police said the two people who exited the home are now in custody. There is no word on the names of the suspects.

UPDATE, 10:50 a.m. | The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the scene remains active as remotely-operated equipment continues to survey the scene.

Troop A’s SWAT along w/@kcmopolice SWAT continues their efforts to safely clear & secure the residence. Remotely operated equipment is being utilized to help locate any potential remaining occupants. The scene remains active and is being treated as a stand-off situation for now. pic.twitter.com/UfIC56J6AC — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 1, 2023

EARLIER | Tactical teams from several agencies remained on the scene in far eastern Kansas City, Missouri, mid-Wednesday morning after a shooting involving three KCPD officers occurred Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect allegedly opened fire on a tactical team serving a search warrant at a house in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Three KCPD officers were struck by gunfire . Fellow officers transported them to a nearby hospital in non life-threatening condition.

Kansas City, Missouri, Chief of Police Stacey Graves said in a briefing late Tuesday night that she had spoken to the officers and they are receiving treatment.

Overnight, tactical teams used drones and robots to see if anyone was inside the home.

As of 10 a.m., crews remained on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .