Multiple police officers shot Tuesday night in Kansas City; standoff underway, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple officers were shot Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

The incident happened in the 2300 Block of Blue Ridge Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

According to a KCPD spokesperson, the incident triggered a standoff.

In a tweet , KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said three officers were shot, but didn't immediately provide their conditions.

"I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely," Lucas said in part in the tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

