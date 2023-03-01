Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Multiple police officers shot Tuesday night in Kansas City; standoff underway, police say

KCMO mayor says 3 officers shot, condition not known
KCPD shooting
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grant Stephens/KSHB
Multiple officers were shot Tuesday night in east Kansas City.
KCPD shooting
Posted at 10:04 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 23:30:23-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple officers were shot Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

The incident happened in the 2300 Block of Blue Ridge Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

According to a KCPD spokesperson, the incident triggered a standoff.

In a tweet, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said three officers were shot, but didn't immediately provide their conditions.

"I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely," Lucas said in part in the tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.