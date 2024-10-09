KCMO man charged after his roommate's 3-month-old hospitalized with severe injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man who took care of his roommate's baby while she worked an overnight shift is charged after the 3-month-old baby girl was hospitalized with injuries that include bone fractures and bruising.

Prosecutors charged Johnny Bonacorso with abuse or neglect of a child, serious emotional or physical injury, according to court records.

The mother took the baby on Oct. 5 to Children's Mercy Hospital's Urgent Care Center on Barry Road.

Staff at the urgent care clinic examined the child and ordered an ambulance to take the baby for more treatment to the main Children's Mercy Hospital, located at 2401 Gillham Road in Kansas City.

The baby suffered multiple bruises, broken bones and was intubated when she arrived at the main hospital.

The woman told police she had been friends with Bonacorso for 14 years and they lived together.

He dropped the woman off at her job on Oct. 4 at 5:45 p.m. and picked her up at 9 a.m. the next day, according to the court document.

When the pair returned home with the baby, the mother took off the baby's sleeper to change her diaper and found bruising on the baby's chest, abdomen, buttocks and dots on her face.

Bonacorso said he didn't know what happened and the baby was not like that the night before when he took care of her, the court document states.

Police arrested Bonacorso about 4:45 p.m. inside the residence where he lived with the baby's mother.

A doctor at Children's Mercy Hospital told police that medical scans on the baby revealed it had clavicle fractures, a left femur fracture, and multiple bruising to the face, chest, abdomen, arms, and legs.

In addition, doctors found injuries to the baby's mouth and to her eye, among other gruesome injuries.

They also discovered a significant amount of injuries to the brain, along with concerns for injuries to the baby's spleen and kidneys, the court document states.

A detective tried to interview Bonacorso, but he invoked his rights after being read the Miranda Warning.

The court document reveals Bonacorso has young children of his own.

A judge set his bond at $50,000.

He has a bond reduction hearing on Oct. 15 in Clay County Court.

