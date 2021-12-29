KCMO man charged in Dec. 13 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with murder in a Dec. 13 homicide.

Roy Justin Puls is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Corey A. Haley.

Court records show KCPD officers were sent to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street.

Officers were told a victim was taken by private vehicle to a hospital. That victim was Haley and he was later pronounced deceased.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was multiple gunshots.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says there was video surveillance showing Puls at the scene. The video reportedly shows a muzzle flash before Haley falls to the ground and Puls leaves.

A $250,000 cash bond has been requested for Puls.

