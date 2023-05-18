KCMO man charged in shooting Wednesday night in Lee's Summit park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused in a shooting Wednesday night that injured three people at a popular Lee's Summit park.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged Antonio Harris, 25, with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The gunfire happened at about 10:30 p.m. in Lea McKeighan Park at 120 N.E. Chipman Road.

Police arrived at the park after the gunfire and saw several vehicles speeding away.

Officers found multiple shell casings from handguns and at least one rifle.

One victim was shot by a person in a group of three that the victim was following in the park, according to the court document.

Security camera video from the park revealed Harris standing outside his red Chevrolet Corvette with several other people when the first victim was shot.

The victim ran from the area and was found a few blocks from the park.

The video shows Harris on the ground next to his Corvette when the shooting begins, the court document states.

Harris pulled a rifle and helped another shooting victim to his feet and to the passenger side of his Corvette.

Harris gave the rifle to another man who pulled a handgun.

The security video shows Harris shooting the handgun through the parking lot as people are trying to leave, according to the court document.

Harris gave the handgun to another person and drove the shooting victim to a hospital.

Officers found the Corvette in a hospital parking lot with a bullet hole in the driver's side door and blood on the car's passenger side.

Harris told the officers he drove his friend to the hospital after the shooting and did not see anything related to the shooting, the court document states.

The victim's injuries ranged from minor to serious.

