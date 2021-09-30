KCMO man dies 2 days after crashing vehicle, appeared to have a gunshot wound

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced that a Tuesday homicide victim died of his injuries Thursday.

KCPD were dispatched to 53rd and Brighton on Tuesday afternoon to an "injury accident" of a vehicle that crashed into a pole, according to a release.

Officers and EMS arrived on the scene and discovered Wyshaud C. Smith, 27, unresponsive with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Smith was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition.

KCPD detectives were notified Thursday that Smith had died at the hospital.

"Detectives continue to investigate this case today and could use the public’s help with information," the release said. "If anyone saw or heard anything in this area or has any information, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS, there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case."

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .