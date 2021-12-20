KCMO man sentenced for attempting to rob Grandview auto dealer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced Monday for attempting to rob a Grandview auto dealership, which ended in shootout with the owner.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri’s office said Lyndale E. Watson, 36, will spend 18 years and one month in federal prison for the Feb. 19, 2015 incident.

Watson walked into Pride Auto Sales, located at 12800 S. U.S. 78, that day wearing a scarf over his face. He inquired about a car that was for sale with an employee.

After the owner walked to the front of the business, Watson pulled out a firearm and said, "Don't move."

The owner, who also was armed, ran back to his office as Watson opened fire at him. A shootout ensued between the two men.

During the shootout, the employee was shot in the back while trying to escape. The injured employee nearly died but survived the shooting.

Watson, who was arrested six days after the shooting, pleaded guilty in July to one count of attempted robbery and one count of carrying a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

