KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas wants city to build booking, holding facility at KCPD HQ

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas plans to introduce an ordinance this week that would pay for a booking and holding facility on the 8th floor of Kansas City, Missouri, police headquarters.

A news release from the mayor's office sent Monday night states Lucas plans to talk about his plan at the Tuesday morning Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

"As our community grapples with a surge in small business and residential break-ins, car thefts, street racing, and other property crimes and reckless behavior putting us all in danger, we must ensure criminals know there will be swift consequences," Lucas said in the release. "As we get closer to a plan for a municipal jail, the restoration and reuse of the KCPD headquarters downtown booking facility will allow law enforcement to ensure a quicker response to criminal behavior, deliver justice, and protect our neighborhoods. The booking facility will send a clear message that criminal activity has no place in our community."

The department had a downtown holding and booking facility until it was closed in 2015, according to the news release.

If the ordinance for the $16 million facility passes, it would be paid for from the Public Safety Sales Tax Fund.

The release states the new space would have room for 144 people with 55 overnight beds. Detainees would be held for a maximum of 72 hours.

Construction would start in the first quarter of 2025 and the plan is to begin operation by the third quarter of 2026.

The mayor's proposal is separate proposal for a 250-bed municipal jail.

—

