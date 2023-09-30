KCMO police have tips to make sure fans enjoy a flawless Sunday at the Beyonce concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police want all the single ladies and all the rest of Queen Bey's fans to enjoy the final stop of her concert tour.

The Beyonce concert, one of the most anticipated shows in KCMO in years, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Police urge those without tickets and not attending the concert to avoid the area around the stadium, according to a police department news release Friday night.

Folks with concert tickets are the only people who can access the Truman Sports Complex, according to the department's news release.

Because of possible delays at the stadium, fans are urged to get there early.

Guests can't be in the parking lots or outside the stadium once the headliner takes the stage.

There is no charge for dropping off guests outside the stadium.

Rideshare and vehicles dropping off concert attendees should come into the stadium complex at Gate 2 off Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Follow signs and directions from employees to drop off attendees in Lot J.

Rideshare and other vehicles there for pickup after the concert can begin staging for egress in Lot J after 10 p.m., according to the news release. Vehicles should enter through Gate 2 off Blue Ridge Cutoff and follow directions to Lot J, the news release states.

Do not leave valuables, including money, jewelry, computers and other electronic devices in vehicles.

Do not leave firearms in any vehicles.

When the concert is over, the westbound Interstate 70 off-ramp to Blue Ridge Cutoff will be closed.

Southbound Blue Ridge Cutoff north of Interstate 70 also will be closed, according to police.

Northbound Blue Ridge Cutoff will be closed at Raytown Road and all traffic leaving through Gate 4 will be sent to Ozark and Eastern, the news release states.

