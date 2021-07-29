KCMO police investigating Thursday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide.

The call came in around 3:45 a.m. in the 100 block of West 39th Street.

Police said the caller found a man unresponsive inside an apartment there and called for help.

Medics declared the man deceased at the scene.

Detectives believe the death is not natural and the circumstances are suspicious.

The investigation is underway and the medical examiner is working to determine cause of death.

