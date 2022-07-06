KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police want help to find a man and woman who allegedly stole a car on June 28 with a four-year-old child inside.

The couple took the vehicle at 6:35 p.m. in the 7700 block of east 87th Street, according to police.

The child's mother told police she went inside a business and left her car running and unlocked.

Officers found out a short time later the child was located by Raytown police officers in their city.

The stolen vehicle has yet to be recovered.

Anyone with information about the stolen child and the stolen vehicle should call 911.

