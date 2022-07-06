Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KCMO police looking for man, woman who allegedly stole vehicle with child inside

Incident happened on June 28
KCMO kidnapping suspects
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
KCMO kidnapping suspects
KCMO kidnapping suspects
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 19:59:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police want help to find a man and woman who allegedly stole a car on June 28 with a four-year-old child inside.

The couple took the vehicle at 6:35 p.m. in the 7700 block of east 87th Street, according to police.

The child's mother told police she went inside a business and left her car running and unlocked.

Officers found out a short time later the child was located by Raytown police officers in their city.

The stolen vehicle has yet to be recovered.

Anyone with information about the stolen child and the stolen vehicle should call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock