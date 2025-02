KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since Jan. 25.

Police said Nicole "Nicky" Gunn, 31, was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5 p.m. at East 23rd and Holmes streets.

She wore a black coat and a plaid scarf.

Nicole Gunn is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with short blond hair, police said.

Her family is worried about her health and safety, according to police.

