KCMO police officer, 2 civilians injured in Friday crash

Posted at 7:52 PM, Feb 23, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Friday afternoon traffic crash injured a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer and two civilians.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. at east 57th Street and Troost Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found a marked police car was going east on east 57th Street without using its lights and sirens.

The police car collided with a Chrysler 200 in the southbound lanes of Troost Avenue, according to police.

The officer and the two people in the Chrysler 200 suffered non life-threatening injuries

