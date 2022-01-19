KCMO police officer involved in Wednesday afternoon shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting took place Wednesday afternoon involving a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer in the 4300 block of East 25th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Both the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate the scene.

KCPD say one person was shot by a police officer.

According to MSHP, that person has been transferred to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer involved in the shooting was not harmed, according to police.

This story will be updated as more details are available.

